Sprott (NYSE:SII) versus SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Critical Review

Sprott (NYSE:SII) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sprott and SoFi Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprott 0 1 1 0 2.50 SoFi Technologies 0 1 5 0 2.83

Sprott presently has a consensus price target of $60.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.69%. SoFi Technologies has a consensus price target of $24.90, suggesting a potential upside of 9.50%. Given Sprott’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sprott is more favorable than SoFi Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sprott and SoFi Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott $121.78 million 9.28 $26.98 million $1.05 41.85 SoFi Technologies N/A N/A -$55.77 million N/A N/A

Sprott has higher revenue and earnings than SoFi Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.4% of Sprott shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 35.1% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sprott and SoFi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott 21.06% 10.29% 8.18% SoFi Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sprott beats SoFi Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott, Inc. provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds. The Lending segment provides lending activities through limited partnership vehicles, as well as through direct lending activities using the company’s balance sheet. The Managed Equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the company’s branded funds and managed account. The Brokerage segment includes the activities of Canadian and U.S broker-dealers. The Corporate segment provides capital, balance sheet management and enterprise shared services to the company’s subsidiaries. The company was founded by Eric Steven Sprott on February 13, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. SoFi Technologies, Inc. also provides cash management, investment, and other related services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology-enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

