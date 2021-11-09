Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 52,218 iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 52,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWH opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.03. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

