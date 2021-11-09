Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 613.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,030 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter worth $1,067,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in SelectQuote by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 28,174 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in SelectQuote by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in SelectQuote by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 205,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLQT shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet cut shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

In other SelectQuote news, Director Donald L. Hawks III bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Robert Danker bought 117,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $1,023,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,516,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,266,198.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 453,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,715 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of -0.18.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. SelectQuote had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

