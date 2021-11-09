Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 18,011 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,011 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.12% of Huron Consulting Group worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,834,000 after purchasing an additional 25,278 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 19,840 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $53.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $224.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

