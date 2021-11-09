Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in InterDigital by 9.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,746,000 after acquiring an additional 85,392 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in InterDigital by 33.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 91,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 22,922 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in InterDigital by 93.5% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 17,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDCC opened at $70.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.12. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.88 and a 12-month high of $85.75.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.27 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

