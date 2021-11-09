Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,258 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.08% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after buying an additional 66,280 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth $3,681,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after buying an additional 305,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Wesson Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 109.23%. The company had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

