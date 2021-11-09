Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 28,492 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,492 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 260.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 365,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,105,000 after buying an additional 264,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 459,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 45,893 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 549,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,662,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

REYN stock opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.35.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on REYN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

