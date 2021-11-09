St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,496.85

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,496.85 ($19.56) and traded as high as GBX 1,619 ($21.15). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 1,619 ($21.15), with a volume of 725,524 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on STJ shares. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,642 ($21.45) to GBX 1,635 ($21.36) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,770 ($23.13) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,837 ($24.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,307 ($17.08) to GBX 1,355 ($17.70) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, St. James’s Place currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,515.88 ($19.81).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,572.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,496.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

