Stacks (STX) Price Reaches $2.25 on Major Exchanges

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 9th. Stacks has a total market cap of $2.88 billion and $187.17 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for $2.25 or 0.00003311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00076727 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00077043 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.90 or 0.00130995 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00079421 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00098557 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,282,703,608 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.