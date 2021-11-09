StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StarTek, Inc. is a global provider of process management services and owns and operates branded vertical market Internet web sites. Their process management service platforms include E-commerce support and fulfillment, provisioning management for telecommunications systems, high-end inbound technical support, and an offering of supply chain management services. As an outsourcer of process management services as its core business, StarTek allows its clients to focus on their primary business, reduce overhead, replace fixed costs with variable costs, and reduce working capital needs. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on SRT. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of StarTek in a research report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded StarTek from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on StarTek in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StarTek presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.

StarTek stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $212.18 million, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.44. StarTek has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.41.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that StarTek will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of StarTek by 6.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 55,804 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in StarTek by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in StarTek by 12.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in StarTek by 12.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in StarTek by 141.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 95,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

StarTek Company Profile

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

