State Street Corp Acquires 233,446 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

State Street Corp grew its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,928,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,446 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.05% of AAR worth $74,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIR. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 3,981.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,018,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 993,108 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 472,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,693,000 after purchasing an additional 273,254 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in AAR by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 491,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,035,000 after buying an additional 181,212 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in AAR during the 1st quarter worth about $6,524,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AAR by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after buying an additional 145,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR stock opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. AAR had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

AIR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

About AAR

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.