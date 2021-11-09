State Street Corp Boosts Stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,174,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.32% of WesBanco worth $78,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Shares of WSBC opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $39.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). WesBanco had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $148.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. WesBanco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.