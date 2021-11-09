State Street Corp Has $73.33 Million Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,300 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.44% of Armstrong World Industries worth $73,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 13.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AWI opened at $113.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $113.83.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AWI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.11.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

