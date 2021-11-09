State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.38% of Boise Cascade worth $77,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

NYSE BCC opened at $68.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.40 and its 200 day moving average is $58.96. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 2.79%.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

