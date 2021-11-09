State Street Corp Takes Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,394,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,409,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000.

CHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Shares of CHK stock opened at $66.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $69.40.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 680.00% and a net margin of 112.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

