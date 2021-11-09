Stefan Allanson Acquires 24 Shares of MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) insider Stefan Allanson purchased 24 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 826 ($10.79) per share, with a total value of £198.24 ($259.00).

LON GLE opened at GBX 802 ($10.48) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £467.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 804.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 835.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. MJ Gleeson plc has a 1-year low of GBX 584 ($7.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 910 ($11.89).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This is a positive change from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.09%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

