Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.99% of Stepan worth $26,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Stepan by 2,735.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $128.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $109.08 and a fifty-two week high of $139.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.75. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Stepan had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $602.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

