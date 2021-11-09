Stephen F. Betz Sells 3,900 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $110,838.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CRNX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 229,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,295. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $28.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,616,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,084,000 after purchasing an additional 23,453 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,748,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

