Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 39.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Shares of NYSE:MHD opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

