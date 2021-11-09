Stifel Financial Corp Buys 941 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBT. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,593,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,793,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,819,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Welbilt by 1,155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,309,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after buying an additional 1,205,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,488,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welbilt alerts:

WBT opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. Welbilt, Inc has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 2.32.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Barclays cut Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair cut Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other Welbilt news, CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $556,767.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $361,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,297 shares of company stock worth $2,209,556. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.