Stifel Financial Corp Has $421,000 Position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Park National were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Park National by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,384,000 after acquiring an additional 37,843 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Park National in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,240,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in Park National in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Park National by 62.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Park National by 147.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. 51.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Park National alerts:

PRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $138.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.82. Park National Co. has a twelve month low of $96.00 and a twelve month high of $141.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.02. Park National had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.44%.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.