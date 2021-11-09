Stifel Financial Corp Sells 25,658 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,658 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 92.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,681,000 after acquiring an additional 336,045 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at $17,385,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at $14,471,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,366,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,538,000 after acquiring an additional 166,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 30.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 631,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,791,000 after acquiring an additional 149,045 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TNET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $1,009,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total transaction of $42,471.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 127,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,668,718 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

TNET opened at $106.65 on Tuesday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.43 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.89 and a 200-day moving average of $85.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.34.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. TriNet Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

