Stifel Nicolaus Raises Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Price Target to C$3.50

Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

OTCMKTS:PBEGF traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 187,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,333. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32. Touchstone Exploration has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.38.

Touchstone Exploration, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Its properties include WD-8, WD-4, Coora, Barrackpore, Fyzabad, Icacos, Palo Seco, San Fancique, New Dome, and Saouth Palo Seco. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

