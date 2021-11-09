Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,122 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,283% compared to the typical daily volume of 298 call options.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BWEN. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of BWEN opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82. Broadwind has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $68.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $46.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.42 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadwind will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Broadwind during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,570,000. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Broadwind by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,494,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 132,580 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth about $689,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Broadwind by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 103,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind during the 2nd quarter worth about $399,000. 27.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

