Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Luminar Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 123,819 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 929% compared to the average daily volume of 12,036 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2,124.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAZR traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.44. 2,066,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,796. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05. Luminar Technologies has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

