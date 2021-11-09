Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Trading Up 9.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) shares traded up 9.4% during trading on Monday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $35.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Stratasys traded as high as $37.93 and last traded at $37.93. 26,391 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,674,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.67.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SSYS. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stratasys by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 64.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 1,642.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,016,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,316,000 after purchasing an additional 957,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average is $23.45.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 78.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

