Stream Protocol (STPL) Price Down 13.1% This Week

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Stream Protocol has a total market cap of $3.61 million and $2,533.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stream Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00051017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.69 or 0.00226241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00094553 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Stream Protocol Profile

Stream Protocol is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,712,558 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

