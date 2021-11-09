Strix Group (LON:KETL) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on the stock.

KETL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 378 ($4.94).

LON:KETL opened at GBX 296.50 ($3.87) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £612.26 million and a P/E ratio of 25.56. Strix Group has a 12 month low of GBX 213 ($2.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 390 ($5.10). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 343.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. Strix Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

In other news, insider Mark Victor Edward Bartlett sold 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.25), for a total transaction of £3,575,000 ($4,670,760.39). Also, insider Mark Adrian Kirkland bought 8,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of £24,997.70 ($32,659.66).

Strix Group Company Profile

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

