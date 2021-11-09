Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Suburban Propane Partners to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE SPH opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $964.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is currently 134.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Suburban Propane Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,064,362 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 165,875 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.30% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $31,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the business of liquefied petroleum gas business. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.