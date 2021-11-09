Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $40.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Summit Materials traded as high as $38.53 and last traded at $37.94, with a volume of 5216 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 301.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 22,534 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000.

The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.39.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Company Profile (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

