Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.24 Per Share

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.05. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock.

SLF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $57.46 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.93%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun purchased 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,399,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,263,000 after buying an additional 4,156,049 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,466,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,250 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,675,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17,749,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,990 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1,155.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,427,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,514 shares during the period. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

