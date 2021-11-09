Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$74.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SLF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a C$64.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a C$50.96 target price (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.50.

NYSE SLF opened at $57.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average of $52.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $57.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun bought 440,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 70.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

