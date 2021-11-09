Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$78.00 at Scotiabank

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Life Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $57.46 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $57.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.90. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun bought 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,919,000 after buying an additional 1,298,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,111,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,443,000 after buying an additional 171,167 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,421,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,908,000 after buying an additional 954,491 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,797,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,953,000 after buying an additional 78,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,266,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,608,000 after acquiring an additional 103,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

