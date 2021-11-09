Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Increased to C$74.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$74.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$75.21.
SLF stock opened at C$71.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$67.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$65.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.68. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$54.71 and a 52-week high of C$71.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01, a quick ratio of 1,053.41 and a current ratio of 1,108.38.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
