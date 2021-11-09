Sun (New) Price Tops $0.0377 on Major Exchanges (SUN)

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 9th. During the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Sun (New) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sun (New) has a total market capitalization of $187.57 million and $160.66 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00075850 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000276 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00051142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

About Sun (New)

Sun (New) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

