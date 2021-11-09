Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NOVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunnova Energy International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.94.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $42.72 on Monday. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 2.13.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,329,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $1,300,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,061,868 shares of company stock valued at $250,310,433 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Amundi bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,703,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1,027.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,711,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,359 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,926,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,740 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,751,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,395,000 after acquiring an additional 974,595 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

