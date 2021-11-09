SunOpta (SOY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at C$9.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.30. SunOpta has a 1-year low of C$8.73 and a 1-year high of C$21.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.97. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 11.29.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

