Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.700-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.200-$ EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Super Micro Computer stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,875. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.24. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $47.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $177,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $2,280,448.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Super Micro Computer stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 313.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,558 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

