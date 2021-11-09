Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $175.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $150.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.52. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $153.60.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,285,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 387,388 shares of company stock valued at $42,298,397 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,675 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $341,365,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $237,690,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $211,046,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

