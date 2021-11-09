SVB Leerink Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Provention Bio in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Provention Bio’s FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRVB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

PRVB opened at $6.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $436.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.84. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 152,127 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,408,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

