SVB Leerink Boosts Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Price Target to $30.00

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its price target increased by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.74% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Radius Health from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radius Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

RDUS stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.75 million, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.21. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $1,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Radius Health by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,452,000 after purchasing an additional 151,558 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Radius Health by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 297,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 149,360 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Radius Health by 461.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 128,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 105,875 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $953,000.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

