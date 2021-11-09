SVB Leerink Raises Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Price Target to $16.00

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

GOSS opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 13.91 and a current ratio of 13.91. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.95. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $14.30.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $29,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at about $26,576,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 19,995.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 80,583 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 23.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 68,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.