SVB Leerink Weighs in on Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $7.41 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.72. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

ZBH has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.57.

ZBH opened at $137.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $136.69 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.61.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,927 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,870,000 after purchasing an additional 928,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

