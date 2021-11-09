Swingby Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.33 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 9th. One Swingby coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded 49.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swingby has a market cap of $30.30 million and $1.33 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00075200 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001494 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000264 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00050345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001494 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,327,450 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

