Switcheo Price Up 85.7% Over Last 7 Days (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 29.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Over the last week, Switcheo has traded up 85.7% against the US dollar. One Switcheo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Switcheo has a total market capitalization of $44.17 million and $9.19 million worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Switcheo

Switcheo’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,698,579,285 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,816,863 coins. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network . Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Buying and Selling Switcheo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

