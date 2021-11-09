Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synaptics from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.38.

Shares of SYNA opened at $251.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.20, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.18 and a 200-day moving average of $160.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $75.53 and a 52 week high of $264.50.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $919,813.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total transaction of $141,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,546.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,545 shares of company stock valued at $3,048,169 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Synaptics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 440.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

