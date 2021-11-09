SYNC Network Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0308 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $46,389.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $229.45 or 0.00344613 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00013452 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004047 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,198,814 coins and its circulating supply is 121,195,646 coins. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

