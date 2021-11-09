Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Hits New 12-Month High at $103.88

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $103.88 and last traded at $103.53, with a volume of 10095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.79.

SYNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.60.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.79. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.78.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,093,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,752,000 after purchasing an additional 776,240 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,347,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,044,000 after purchasing an additional 567,567 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,645,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,257,000 after purchasing an additional 117,923 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,095,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,056,000 after purchasing an additional 34,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.