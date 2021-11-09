Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.330-$3.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sysco also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.33-$3.53 EPS.

Sysco stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.28. The stock had a trading volume of 132,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,073. Sysco has a 52-week low of $67.06 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 80.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.55.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 186.14%.

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.63.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

