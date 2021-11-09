Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) PT Lowered to $24.00

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TRHC. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $13.64 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $338.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.47.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.79%. The company had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter worth approximately $516,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.2% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter worth approximately $905,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.